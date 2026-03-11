Tips Music CEO Hari Nair resigns

Tips Music informed that Hari Nair, chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), has resigned effective the close of business on 30 April 2026, to pursue new opportunities.

Following his departure, Girish Taurani, executive director, and Sushant Dalmia, chief financial officer, will jointly assume Nairs responsibilities. The company has initiated the process of identifying and appointing a suitable candidate as the new CEO.

There are no disclosures of relationships between directors in this appointment process.

Founded in 1988 by Taurani Brothers, TIPS Music is one of India's leading publicly-listed music companies. The company is engaged in the business of creation, acquisition and monetization of audio-video music content, in India and overseas, through digital licensing on various medium.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.63% to Rs 58.65 crore on 21.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 94.28 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Tips Music rose 0.90% to Rs 516.80 on the BSE.

