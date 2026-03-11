Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies rises after Morgan Stanley acquires 0.78% stake

Nazara Technologies rises after Morgan Stanley acquires 0.78% stake

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Nazara Technologies advanced 1.83% to Rs 250 after Morgan Stanley acquired 0.78% stake in the company via bulk deals on 10 March 2026.

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 28.85 lakh equity shares (or 0.78% stake) of Nazara Technologies at Rs 239.80 each yesterday, 10 March 2026.

The shares were sold by Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, which offloaded an equivalent number of shares at the same price.

Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP held 93.27 lakh shares or 2.52% stake in the company as on 31 December 2026.

In the last one year, Nazara Technologies has fallen by 8.13% while the benchmark Sensex lost 4.63% in the same period.

 

Also Read

West Asia war digest

West Asia war digest, March 11: Stories tracking the economic fallout

Indigo share price today

IndiGo share price rises 2% after CEO resignation; Jefferies flags risks

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 11, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends losses, down 490 pts, Nifty near 24,100; SMIDs outperforms

thinking thought stress

Why practical wisdom matters when life gets messy and rules fall short

Jio Financial Services share price

Jio Financial Services newly rated 'Buy' at Motilal Oswal; 38% upside seen

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 39.535. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 252.96, 264.02 and 262.22, respectively.

Nazara is Indias only publicly listed gaming company with businesses spanning Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, Sportskeeda, Curve Games, Fusebox Games, Funky Monkeys, Smaash Entertainment and ad-tech unit Datawrkz. With operations across India, North America and other markets, it is building a global gaming platform with strong IP and publishing capabilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sedemac Mechatronics makes a solid debut

Sedemac Mechatronics makes a solid debut

Oil India announces appointment of Govt. nominee director

Oil India announces appointment of Govt. nominee director

VIP Industries appoints Rahul Poddar as CFO

VIP Industries appoints Rahul Poddar as CFO

Bharat Forge inaugurates state-of-the-art landing gear components machining facility at Pune

Bharat Forge inaugurates state-of-the-art landing gear components machining facility at Pune

NTPC Green gains after arm commissions 270 MW at Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat

NTPC Green gains after arm commissions 270 MW at Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS-Iran War UpdatesIMD Weather UpdatePaint StocksGold and Silver Rate todayLPG Shortage NewsCoal India Target PriceLPG shortage shuts restaurantsLPG Crisis