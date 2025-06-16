Jio Financial Services Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 293.3, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.25% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 17.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Jio Financial Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 293.3, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has added around 5.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26335.6, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.02 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 295.1, up 0.14% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd tumbled 19.25% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 17.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 341.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
