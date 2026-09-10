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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Music Ltd up for third straight session

Tips Music Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 671.35, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.65% in last one year as compared to a 6.19% slide in NIFTY and a 5.11% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 671.35, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 23456.55. The Sensex is at 74858.57, up 0.13%. Tips Music Ltd has gained around 0.34% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1526.45, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.73 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 1:16 PM IST