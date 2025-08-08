Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.20% to Rs 14814.00 croreNet profit of Titan Company rose 52.59% to Rs 1091.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 715.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 14814.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12223.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14814.0012223.00 21 OPM %12.3510.20 -PBDT1664.001137.00 46 PBT1480.00973.00 52 NP1091.00715.00 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content