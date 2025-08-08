Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 30.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.72% to Rs 2858.71 croreNet profit of Cummins India rose 30.54% to Rs 603.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 462.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.72% to Rs 2858.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2273.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2858.712273.87 26 OPM %21.8120.81 -PBDT820.01639.41 28 PBT772.08595.07 30 NP603.90462.61 31
