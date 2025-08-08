The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 128.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 2074.02 croreNet profit of The Ramco Cements rose 128.82% to Rs 85.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 2074.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2093.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2074.022093.55 -1 OPM %19.1715.29 -PBDT298.77215.22 39 PBT114.8747.54 142 NP85.0337.16 129
