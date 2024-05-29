Business Standard
Tivoli Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore
Net loss of Tivoli Construction reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060 0 0.060 0 OPM %-16.670 --183.330 - PBDT0.010.01 0 -0.010 0 PBT0.010.01 0 -0.010 0 NP-0.010 0 -0.04-0.03 -33
First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

