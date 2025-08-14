Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit rises 4.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.61% to Rs 89.74 croreNet profit of Tolins Tyres rose 4.38% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.61% to Rs 89.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales89.7476.30 18 OPM %14.9719.38 -PBDT13.8412.43 11 PBT12.7511.59 10 NP9.308.91 4
