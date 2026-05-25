Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 3.06%, rises for third straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4623.4, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.05% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% fall in NIFTY and a 14.46% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4623.4, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 9.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24573.95, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4589, up 2.68% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 45.05% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% fall in NIFTY and a 14.46% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 67.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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