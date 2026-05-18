Torrent Power Ltd gains for third straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1490.8, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 10.21% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1490.8, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 23578.75. The Sensex is at 75112.97, down 0.17%. Torrent Power Ltd has slipped around 7.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39816.85, down 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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