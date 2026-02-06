Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 11.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 62.70 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings declined 11.81% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 62.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.7053.731.771.103.842.762.781.812.242.54

