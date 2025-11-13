Trade-Wings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.25% to Rs 58.90 croreNet Loss of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 58.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.9052.47 12 OPM %-4.21-3.26 -PBDT-1.33-1.22 -9 PBT-1.94-1.32 -47 NP-1.94-1.32 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content