Redington consolidated net profit rises 8.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.74% to Rs 30921.73 crore

Net profit of Redington rose 8.87% to Rs 435.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 400.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 30921.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26716.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30921.7326716.082.022.26584.56566.87537.78512.88435.80400.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News