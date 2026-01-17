Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 33.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.30% to Rs 161.22 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare rose 33.70% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.30% to Rs 161.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 122.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.161.22122.7919.0217.6226.4418.5019.2411.6515.6711.72

