Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 33.70% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 31.30% to Rs 161.22 croreNet profit of Bajaj Healthcare rose 33.70% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.30% to Rs 161.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 122.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales161.22122.79 31 OPM %19.0217.62 -PBDT26.4418.50 43 PBT19.2411.65 65 NP15.6711.72 34
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST