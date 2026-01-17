Indosolar standalone net profit rises 304.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.70% to Rs 199.53 crore

Net profit of Indosolar rose 304.98% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 93.70% to Rs 199.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.199.53103.0135.5922.7870.9319.5861.6810.2441.4710.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News