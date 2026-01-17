Indosolar standalone net profit rises 304.98% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 93.70% to Rs 199.53 croreNet profit of Indosolar rose 304.98% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 93.70% to Rs 199.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales199.53103.01 94 OPM %35.5922.78 -PBDT70.9319.58 262 PBT61.6810.24 502 NP41.4710.24 305
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST