SRF Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

SRF reported a 59.60% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.66 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 271.08 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.33% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,712.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 524.91 crore in Q3 FY26, up 42.36% from Rs 368.70 crore reported in Q3 FY25. The company reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 73.24 crore during the quarter.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 23% to Rs 653 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 529 crore in the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

The Chemicals Business reported a 22% increase in segment revenue to Rs 1,825 crore from Rs 1,496 crore in Q3 FY26 over CPLY. Operating profit for the segment rose 36% YoY to Rs 496 crore in Q3 FY26.

During the quarter, the Fluorochemicals Business delivered a record performance, driven by strong refrigerant gas demand, supported by firm global HFC prices, recovering domestic demand, and healthy overseas growth.

The Specialty Chemicals Business posted a muted quarterly performance due to aggressive Chinese pricing and deferred offtake by key customers. However, the business continued to strengthen its long-term foundation through an improved product mix, operational efficiencies, robust R&D progress and a strong pipeline of agrochemical and pharmaceutical molecules.

The Performance Films & Foil Business reported a 3% decline in segment revenue to Rs 1,342 crore from Rs 1,385 crore in Q3 FY26 over CPLY. However, operating profit increased 5% to Rs 95 crore from Rs 90 crore. The business experienced temporary disruption due to GST 2.0 implementation during the quarter. Domestic demand for BOPET films began recovering, with early signs of price improvement from China. Increased focus on aluminium foil exports and value-added products is expected to support future performance.

The Technical Textiles Business reported an 11% decline in segment revenue to Rs 454 crore from Rs 510 crore in Q3 FY26 over CPLY. Operating profit declined 24% to Rs 45 crore from Rs 59 crore, impacted by continued pricing pressure from Chinese imports and lower conveyor belt exports to the United States.

The Other Businesses segment recorded a 9% decline in revenue to Rs 92 crore from Rs 101 crore in Q3 FY26 over CPLY. Operating profit increased 8% to Rs 17 crore from Rs 16 crore. During the quarter, coated fabrics witnessed lower volumes due to cheaper Chinese imports, while laminated fabrics continued to face strong pricing pressure following the withdrawal of the Minimum Import Price (MIP).

On the capital expenditure front, the board approved the establishment of a new pharma intermediates plant at Dahej, with an estimated investment of Rs 180 crore.

As of 31 December 2025, SRF had filed a total of 506 patent applications globally, of which 153 patents have been granted.

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on the paid-up equity share capital of the company. The record date for the dividend is Tuesday, 27 January 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

Further, the board approved the reappointment of Kartik Bharat Ram as Joint Managing Director for a further term from 1 June 2026 to 31 March 2031 (both days inclusive), subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

SRF is a chemical-based, multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. Its diversified portfolio includes fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles, and coated and laminated fabrics.

The counter slipped 2.88% to Rs 2,873.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News