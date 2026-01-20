AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 26.34% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 14.93% to Rs 4727.47 croreNet profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 26.34% to Rs 667.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 528.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.93% to Rs 4727.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4113.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income4727.474113.48 15 OPM %53.8752.89 -PBDT884.17703.23 26 PBT884.17703.23 26 NP667.66528.45 26
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST