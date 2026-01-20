Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 06:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 26.34% in the December 2025 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 26.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 14.93% to Rs 4727.47 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 26.34% to Rs 667.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 528.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.93% to Rs 4727.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4113.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income4727.474113.48 15 OPM %53.8752.89 -PBDT884.17703.23 26 PBT884.17703.23 26 NP667.66528.45 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SRF Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

SRF Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Pfizer announces change in senior management

Pfizer announces change in senior management

Bajaj Electricals announces its foray into wires business

Bajaj Electricals announces its foray into wires business

Quicktouch Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Quicktouch Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 416.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 416.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today