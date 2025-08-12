Sikko Industries standalone net profit rises 24.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 18.10 croreNet profit of Sikko Industries rose 24.57% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.1015.88 14 OPM %17.5715.68 -PBDT3.162.49 27 PBT3.022.32 30 NP2.181.75 25
