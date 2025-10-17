TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 18.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 203.57 croreNet profit of TTK Healthcare rose 18.55% to Rs 20.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 203.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales203.57198.49 3 OPM %2.624.15 -PBDT23.5125.19 -7 PBT21.3023.19 -8 NP20.3917.20 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content