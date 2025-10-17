Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 413.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.69% to Rs 3417.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 413.04% to Rs 236.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 3417.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3087.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3417.003087.00 11 OPM %20.3714.06 -PBDT640.00409.00 56 PBT318.0073.00 336 NP236.0046.00 413
