TTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 169.94% to Rs 4.40 croreNet profit of TTL Enterprises rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 169.94% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.401.63 170 OPM %2.271.84 -PBDT0.100.03 233 PBT0.100.03 233 NP0.070.02 250
