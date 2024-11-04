Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 22.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 22.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 4782.51 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 22.30% to Rs 206.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 266.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 4782.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4169.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4782.514169.26 15 OPM %10.2513.48 -PBDT544.57610.48 -11 PBT425.92498.53 -15 NP206.79266.15 -22

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

