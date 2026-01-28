Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 122.35% to Rs 44.67 croreNet profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 128.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 122.35% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales44.6720.09 122 OPM %2.513.29 -PBDT0.480.19 153 PBT0.430.17 153 NP0.320.14 129
