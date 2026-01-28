Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.35% to Rs 44.67 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 128.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 122.35% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.44.6720.092.513.290.480.190.430.170.320.14

