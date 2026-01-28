SKM Egg Products jumps as Q3 profit rises sharply

SKM Egg Products Export (India) surged 8.60% to Rs 205.75 after the company reported a strong set of consolidated numbers for the quarter ended December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose to Rs 30.01 crore in Q3 FY26, up sharply from Rs 7.53 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting a YoY growth of about 299%. Sequentially, profit after tax increased 21% from Rs 24.80 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 50.8% YoY to Rs 203.71 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 135.09 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 0.9% QoQ from Rs 201.93 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 40.00 crore in Q3 FY26, up 290% vs Q3 FY25 and 20.8% vs Q2 FY26.

Total expenditure rose 32.4% YoY to Rs 168.56 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 127.33 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed jumped 63.6% YoY to Rs 128.97 crore. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 8.01 crore, down 5.1% YoY. Power and fuel costs increased 24.2% YoY to Rs 4.78 crore, while transport and forwarding expenses edged up 5.1% YoY to Rs 3.74 crore.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) is an Export Oriented Undertaking engaged in the production and sale of eggs and manufacture and sale of egg products. The company's revenue is mainly on account of export of egg products.

