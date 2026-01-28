Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor gains as Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 940 cr

TVS Motor Company added 3.35% to Rs 3,684.80 after its standalone net profit jumped 52.04% to Rs 940.37 crore on 37.14% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,476.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 36.67% year-on-year to Rs 1,226.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The companys profit before tax (PBT) before exceptional items rose 57.12% year on year to Rs 1,314.65 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 836.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 41.37 crore during the quarter.

The companys operating EBITDA surged 51% year on year to Rs 1,634 crore in the third quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 1,081 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at a record 13.1%, higher than the normalised operating EBITDA margin of 12.4% in Q3 FY25.

 

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including international operations, rose 27% year on year to a record 15.44 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025, compared with 12.12 lakh units in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle sales increased 31% to 7.26 lakh units from 5.56 lakh units, while scooter sales grew 25% to 6.14 lakh units from 4.93 lakh units in the corresponding quarter last year.

Two-wheeler sales in the international business jumped 35% to 3.66 lakh units, up from 2.72 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024. Total three-wheeler sales more than doubled, rising 106% year on year to 0.60 lakh units compared with 0.29 lakh units in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter under review, the companys electric vehicle (EV) sales rose 40% year on year to a record 1.06 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025, compared with 0.76 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

