CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 0.69% in the December 2025 quarter

CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 0.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 25.54% to Rs 1154.23 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 0.69% to Rs 152.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 151.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 25.54% to Rs 1154.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 919.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1154.23919.38 26 OPM %54.5757.50 -PBDT205.34204.12 1 PBT205.34204.12 1 NP152.67151.63 1

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

