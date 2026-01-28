Hindustan Zinc edges lower after promoter Vedanta launches OFS for 6.7 crore shares
Hindustan Zinc shed 0.47% to Rs 723.20 after the company's promoter announced an offer for sale to pare its stake in the company.
Promoter Vedanta Limited is offering a base lot of 3.35 crore shares, representing 0.79% of the companys equity. The offer includes an oversubscription option for an additional 0.79%, taking the total potential divestment to 6.70 crore shares, or 1.59%.
The floor price has been set at Rs 685 per share, a discount of 5.73% to the stocks previous close of Rs 726.60 on January 27, 2026.
The OFS opened on January 28 for non-retail investors. Retail investors can participate on January 29, along with non-retail bidders carrying forward unallotted bids. The offer is being conducted through a special window on the BSE and NSE during market hours.
By 2:00 p.m. on T Day, the non-retail portion was subscribed 22.88% of the base offer size. Bids were received for 68.97 lakh shares against 3.01 crore shares on base non-retail offer.
As of September 2025, Vedanta Limited held a 61.84% stake in Hindustan Zinc. Shares of Vedanta rose 3.99% to Rs 733.80 on the BSE.
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 5 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77% of the primary zinc market in India.
The company had reported 46.23% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,916 crore on a 27.81% increase in revenue to Rs 10,627 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:32 PM IST