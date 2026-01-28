Metro Brands Q3 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 128 crore

Metro Brands reported a 35.70% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.35 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 94.58 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 15.38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 811.27 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, driven by strong festive and wedding season demand and supported by a reduction in GST on footwear priced below Rs 2,500.

Total expenditure increased 15.53% YoY to Rs 655.09 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 567.02 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose 21.62% YoY to Rs 77.10 crore, while finance costs increased 22.75% YoY to Rs 28.81 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 172.71 crore, up 7.97% from Rs 159.96 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA improved 17.6% YoY to Rs 265 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 226 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 32.7% in Q3 FY26 from 32.1% in Q3 FY25.

E-commerce and omni-channel sales grew 24% during the quarter, contributing 12% of revenue, compared with 11% in Q3 FY25. During Q3 FY26, the company opened 35 new stores and closed 11.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 15.12% YoY to Rs 294.56 crore, while revenue increased 12.12% YoY to Rs 2,090.65 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

Over the nine-month period, 100 new stores were added, offset by 18 closures, reflecting a calibrated approach to network expansion.

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands, said, Im pleased to see our growth momentum continue with a 15% increase in revenue. Q3 reinforces our view that long-term retail success is built through scale, portfolio depth, and rigorous execution. We are shaping a diversified platform that spans fashion, comfort, and performance, with strong omni-channel capability at its core. Our investments in brand, digital, and international partnerships are deliberate and long-term, and they are designed to strengthen resilience and compound growth over time.

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear speciality retailers. Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third‐party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Clarks, Skechers, Puma and Adidas, which complement its in‐house brands. As of 31 December 2025, the company operated 990 stores across 212 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

The counter slipped 1.64% to Rs 1,042.80 on the BSE.

