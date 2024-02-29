Sensex (    %)
                        
TV18 Broadcast Ltd Slides 4.26%

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
TV18 Broadcast Ltd has lost 4.65% over last one month compared to 2.29% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX
TV18 Broadcast Ltd fell 4.26% today to trade at Rs 60.5. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.33% to quote at 16895.97. The index is up 2.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tanla Platforms Ltd decreased 1.26% and Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 1.2% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went up 25 % over last one year compared to the 21.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
TV18 Broadcast Ltd has lost 4.65% over last one month compared to 2.29% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 68.62 on 19 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 27.35 on 28 Mar 2023.
First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

