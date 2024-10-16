Business Standard
TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 19.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 1639.04 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 19.40% to Rs 160.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 134.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 1639.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1399.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1639.041399.11 17 OPM %41.5842.13 -PBDT225.45187.10 20 PBT216.58179.96 20 NP160.74134.62 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

