TVS Motor launches TVS HLX 125 with 5-Gears in Tanzania

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of TVS HLX 125 with 5-gears in Tanzania. The new motorcycle offers features that are powerful yet efficient. It has best-in-class durability, requires minimal maintenance, has a superior engine, provides excellent mileage and performs across terrains.
Enhanced features in this variant include battery-saving headlamps for improved visibility, a convenient flat footrest, durable tubeless tyres with 18-inch alloy rear wheel and an increased wheelbase for comfortable maneuverability and better stability. Moreover, the vehicle warranty gets extended to 50,000 KM/ 18 months for this variant in Tanzania. The TVS HLX 125 with 5-gears comes with new graphics and a choice of three colours black, red and blue - with stylish black-themed alloy wheels and rim tape.
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

