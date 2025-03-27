Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor's Singapore arm acquires 30% stake in EBCO

TVS Motor's Singapore arm acquires 30% stake in EBCO

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

TVS Motor Company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) has acquired an additional 30% stake in EBCO from its existing shareholder for a consideration of GBP 60,000.

EBCO is a British company distributing electric bikes designed for the rapidly expanding British e-bike market. The company has tie ups with most major dealers across the United Kingdom (UK). The turnover was Rs 7.07 crore with a loss after tax of Rs 15.15 crore in FY24.

TVS Motor (Singapore) views EBCO as a long-term partner in expanding its presence in the e-bike industry. The company plans to acquire the remaining stake in EBCO through its Singapore subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore).

 

As a result, EBCO has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of both TVS Motor Singapore and TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two- and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement, have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

The companys standalone net profit rose 4.24% to Rs 618.48 crore on 10.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,097.05 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.34% to Rs 2,438.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterlite Tech rises after tieup with Wyre for FTTH network expansion in Belgium

Sterlite Tech rises after tieup with Wyre for FTTH network expansion in Belgium

Arihant Capital incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

Arihant Capital incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

MBL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MBL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Forge rises on inking pact with Ministry of Defence

Bharat Forge rises on inking pact with Ministry of Defence

BF Utilities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BF Utilities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySpice Jet Share PriceWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon