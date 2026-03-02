Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in February 2026

VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in February 2026

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
VST Tillers Tractors reported a 36.04% jump in total sales to 4,435 units in February 2026, up from 3,260 units sold in February 2025.

The companys power tiller sales grew by 34.24% to 3,963 units in February 2026, compared to 2,952 units in the same month last year. Tractor sales also grew 53.24% to 472 units in February 2026, up from 308 units sold in February 2025.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit soared to Rs 30.43 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 1.28 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 43.5% year-on-year to Rs 314.30 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

 

The counter rose 0.14% to Rs 5,779.50 on the BSE.

Ashok Leyland Feb sales volumes jump 24%

KVS Castings to commence commercial operations of expanded capacity from 02 Mar

Bartronics India to acquire minority stake in Hyderabad-based Huwel Lifesciences

Benchmarks drop in early trade on Iran conflict with US, Israel; VIX zooms 17.17%

Bajaj Auto Feb sales volumes jump 27%

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

