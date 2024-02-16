Typhoon Financial Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Typhoon Financial Services declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.060.08 -25 OPM %16.6737.50 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.02 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content