Pfizer Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4217.85, down 2.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.79% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 60.88% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Pfizer Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4217.85, down 2.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Pfizer Ltd has lost around 6.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18958.7, down 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24973 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23676 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

