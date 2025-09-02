UCO Bank spurts 1.72%, up for third straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.06, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 1.55% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
UCO Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.06, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. UCO Bank has added around 0.24% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has added around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6830.95, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.19 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
