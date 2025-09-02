Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank spurts 1.72%, up for third straight session

UCO Bank spurts 1.72%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.06, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 1.55% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.06, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. UCO Bank has added around 0.24% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has added around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6830.95, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Central Bank of India up for third straight session

Central Bank of India up for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.52%

Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.52%

Tata Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 1.69%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 1.69%

NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon