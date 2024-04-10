UCO Bank updates benchmark interest rates

MCLR Tenor Rate

Overnight - 8.10%

One month - 8.30%

Three month - 8.45%

Six month - 8.70%

One year - 8.85%

Other Benchmark Rates

Benchmark Rate

TBLR (3 month) w.e.f. 10 April 2024 - 6.90%

TBLR (6 month) - 7.10%

TBLR (12 month) - 7.10%

Repo Linked Rate - UCO Float - 9.30%

Base Rate - 9.60%

BPLR - 14.25%

The revised TBLR(3-month) is effective from 10 April 2024. Other Benchmark rates viz. MCLR, TBLR (6/12-month), Repo Linked rate, Base Rate, and BPLR remain unchanged.

UCO Bank has reviewed the Benchmark rates and decided for revision in TBLR(3-month), as detailed hereunder: