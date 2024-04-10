UCO Bank updates benchmark interest rates

MCLR Tenor Rate
Overnight - 8.10%
One month - 8.30%
Three month - 8.45%
Six month - 8.70%
One year - 8.85%
Other Benchmark Rates
Benchmark Rate
TBLR (3 month) w.e.f. 10 April 2024 - 6.90%
TBLR (6 month) - 7.10%
TBLR (12 month) - 7.10%
Repo Linked Rate - UCO Float - 9.30%
Base Rate - 9.60%
BPLR - 14.25%
The revised TBLR(3-month) is effective from 10 April 2024. Other Benchmark rates viz. MCLR, TBLR (6/12-month), Repo Linked rate, Base Rate, and BPLR remain unchanged.
