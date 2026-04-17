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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement commissions 8.7 mtpa cement capacity

UltraTech Cement commissions 8.7 mtpa cement capacity

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 8:16 PM IST
UltraTech Cement has commissioned 8.7 mtpa of cement capacity as detailed below:

- 2.7 mtpa cement grinding unit at Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh
- 3.0 mtpa cement griding unit at Visakhapatnam, Andra Pradesh
- 3.0 mtpa cement griding unit at Patratu, Jharkhand

Consequent to the above, the Company's total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity now stands augmented to 200.1 mtpa. Along with its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the Company's global capacity stands at 205.5 mtpa.

The Company ranks as the world's largest cement company by sales volume and is also the largest single-country cement manufacturer globally (excluding China).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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