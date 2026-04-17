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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samhi Hotels partners with INGKA Centres

Samhi Hotels partners with INGKA Centres

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

For leasing of upcoming 162-room hotel in Noida

Samhi Hotels has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Ingka Centres (part of the Ingka Group which operates three businesses in one: IKEA Retail, Ingka Centres and Ingka Investments) for leasing an upscale hotel with ~162 rooms in Sector 51, Noida.

The hotel will be part of an under-construction ~2.5mn sq. ft. marquee mixed-use development forming part of Ingka Centres' mixed-use Meeting Places concept, creating a modern retail-led destination that blends shopping, leisure, and community-focused experiences while supporting local businesses and workspaces .

 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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