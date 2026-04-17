Samhi Hotels partners with INGKA Centres
For leasing of upcoming 162-room hotel in NoidaSamhi Hotels has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Ingka Centres (part of the Ingka Group which operates three businesses in one: IKEA Retail, Ingka Centres and Ingka Investments) for leasing an upscale hotel with ~162 rooms in Sector 51, Noida.
The hotel will be part of an under-construction ~2.5mn sq. ft. marquee mixed-use development forming part of Ingka Centres' mixed-use Meeting Places concept, creating a modern retail-led destination that blends shopping, leisure, and community-focused experiences while supporting local businesses and workspaces .
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:16 PM IST