Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Force Motors Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2024.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 13.99% to Rs 166 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 111.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
Welspun Enterprises Ltd lost 8.40% to Rs 318. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72885 shares in the past one month.
Dish TV India Ltd crashed 6.94% to Rs 23.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 174.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 129.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
Force Motors Ltd dropped 6.78% to Rs 5640.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53311 shares in the past one month.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd fell 6.35% to Rs 255.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

