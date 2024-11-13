Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 273.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 273.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 35.62 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics rose 273.53% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 35.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.6230.88 15 OPM %13.813.56 -PBDT5.151.46 253 PBT5.091.42 258 NP3.811.02 274

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

delhi fog today, delhi air quality

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Swiggy

Swiggy's IPO debut tests demand for rapid-delivery firms in India

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Checking of bags a non-issue, Uddhav seeking votes by whining: Fadnavis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon