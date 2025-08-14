Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit declines 64.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.10% to Rs 164.88 croreNet profit of Mukka Proteins declined 64.07% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 164.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 166.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales164.88166.71 -1 OPM %8.558.36 -PBDT5.628.66 -35 PBT2.365.54 -57 NP1.524.23 -64
