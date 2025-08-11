United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 115.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.53% to Rs 22.15 croreNet profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 115.59% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.53% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.1522.96 -4 OPM %30.0714.16 -PBDT10.025.22 92 PBT9.184.36 111 NP8.023.72 116
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content