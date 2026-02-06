Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 6.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 240.05 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 6.13% to Rs 66.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 240.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 203.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.240.05203.7578.0881.2992.7183.5489.5882.3066.2662.43

