United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 52.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 185.22 croreNet profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 52.42% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 185.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 158.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales185.22158.69 17 OPM %6.847.27 -PBDT13.749.78 40 PBT10.346.62 56 NP7.564.96 52
