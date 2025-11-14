Friday, November 14, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 52.42% in the September 2025 quarter

United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 52.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 185.22 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 52.42% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 185.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 158.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales185.22158.69 17 OPM %6.847.27 -PBDT13.749.78 40 PBT10.346.62 56 NP7.564.96 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit declines 26.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit declines 26.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Inox Wind consolidated net profit rises 257.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Inox Wind consolidated net profit rises 257.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 2.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 2.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 48.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 48.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 12.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 12.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon