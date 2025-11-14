Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit declines 26.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 20.57 croreNet profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers declined 26.98% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.5719.51 5 OPM %73.7579.75 -PBDT15.3519.58 -22 PBT15.2619.49 -22 NP11.0715.16 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content