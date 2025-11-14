Friday, November 14, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit declines 26.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit declines 26.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 20.57 crore

Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers declined 26.98% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.5719.51 5 OPM %73.7579.75 -PBDT15.3519.58 -22 PBT15.2619.49 -22 NP11.0715.16 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

