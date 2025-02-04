Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 43.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 43.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 32.25% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net profit of Unjha Formulations declined 43.59% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.25% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.765.55 -32 OPM %6.127.39 -PBDT0.240.41 -41 PBT0.220.39 -44 NP0.220.39 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 47.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 47.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 42.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 42.63% in the December 2024 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 20.96% in the December 2024 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 20.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 161.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 161.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon