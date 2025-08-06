Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 46.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 46.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 4489.09 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 46.47% to Rs 290.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 198.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 4489.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3817.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4489.093817.51 18 OPM %12.1010.68 -PBDT558.42419.20 33 PBT399.11277.47 44 NP290.70198.47 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NILE consolidated net profit rises 83.97% in the June 2025 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit rises 83.97% in the June 2025 quarter

EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 169.66% in the June 2025 quarter

EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 169.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 49.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 49.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit declines 18.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance Holdings standalone net profit declines 18.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon