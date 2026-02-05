Uno Minda gains after Q3 profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 300 cr

Uno Minda added 3% to Rs 1,240 after the company reported an 18.13% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 300.48 crore on a 19.93% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,018.06 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 399.45 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 300.99 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The exceptional loss of Rs 27.57 crore was primarily on account of the incremental impact arising from the implementation of the new labor codes, recognized based on the best available information and guidance, pending final notification of related rules.

During Q3 FY26, total expenses increased 19.44% YoY to Rs 4,696.34 crore, driven by higher raw material costs, employee expenses, and other operating expenses. Employee benefits expense rose 23.54% YoY to Rs 659.28 crore, while depreciation and amortization expenses increased 13.57% YoY to Rs 179.02 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.90 per equity share (45%) for FY26 and fixed February 11, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

Separately, the board approved a new AW4W alloy wheel manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, with a phased capacity of 1.80 million wheels per annum. The project involves a capex of Rs 764 crore, funded through debt and internal accruals, and is aimed at meeting growing OEM demand.

Uno Minda is engaged in the manufacture and supply of automotive solutions and systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News